Teenagers and toddlers alike gather on New Haven Academy’s basketball court every Wednesday evening to bond over basketball in honor of the late Tyshaun Hargrove. Fourteen-year-old Tyshaun, known as “TyTy” to friends and family, spent his time playing basketball and studying the Bible before he passed away in an August 2021 shooting. Carrying his legacy, his mother Dayshawna Hargrove and Erica Kyne, director of the community nonprofit Youth Without Limits, organized “Ty’s Hoop Dreams” this March. According to organizers, the program provides a safe place for kids to spend time together during the week and to receive mentorship from young adults.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO