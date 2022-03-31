ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second suspect arrested in connection with March 20 homicide

By Óscar Contreras
DENVER – A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide from March 20 in Denver.

Isaiah Hansen, 22, is being held on two charges: Investigation of accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to criminal attempt murder with extreme indifference.

The homicide for which he is a suspect occurred in the 1600 block of S. Zenobia Street , near the intersection W. Florida Avenue.

On Wednesday, Denver police arrested 18-year-old Jon Sulaica on a charge of first-degree murder.

Denver police responded to the area on March 20 after receiving a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found an injured man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died on March 23.

The victim was identified Thursday as 28-year-old Frankie Sanchez.

No other details about what led to the deadly shooting have been released by Denver police. The affidavit remains sealed in this case.

