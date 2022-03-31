UMD forward Qudus Wahab enters transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland men’s basketball big man Qudus Wahab is putting his name in the transfer portal. Wahab made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday.

The rising senior forward played his first two seasons at Georgetown before transferring to Maryland. In one season in College Park, Wahab played in every game, starting all but one and averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, he also blocked about one shot per game.

Wahab said in his announcement that he is leaving the option open to stay at Maryland. Rising sophomore forward Julian Reese has a good chance to start next year for the Terps, while new head coach Kevin Willard is also hitting the recruiting trail to fill out his team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.