How the Rams signing Bobby Wagner aids Ernest Jones' development

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Every fan of the Los Angeles Rams has been staring at their phone for an unhealthy amount of time in the past couple of weeks awaiting the news of where Bobby Wagner will sign. After weighing his options, Wagner has chosen to play close to home, joining forces with the reigning Super Bowl champions to defend their title.

The Rams are getting an All-Pro level linebacker (albeit one that will be 32 years old in June) to bolster the middle of their defense. Besides getting one of the league’s inside linebackers, Los Angeles is getting a savvy linebacker that can aid the development of Ernest Jones.

Jones, a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, flashed tons of upside this past season. In 15 games (seven starts), Jones logged 61 combined tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and one sack.

Sadly, in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, Jones suffered an ankle injury that would sideline him for a few weeks. But in the NFC title game and the Super Bowl, Jones would combine for nine tackles, one pass breakup, and a sack.

No offense to Troy Reeder, but Jones gave the Rams some much-needed athleticism at the inside linebacker position in 2021. Having athleticism at inside linebacker has been a rarity for Los Angeles outside of Cory Littleton from 2018 to 2019.

While Jones was a bright spot in what was a fantastic season for the Rams, there’s plenty of room for growth. Jones will only be 22 years old entering the 2022 campaign and he now has a potential Hall of Fame linebacker to learn from in practice. Jones and Wagner will be able to work off of each other at linebacker, with Wagner being the leader and on-field coach for Jones.

Wagner has racked up 1,383 total tackles in his 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran linebacker has never recorded fewer than 100 tackles in any season of his career, he’s earned six All-Pro nods, and a Super Bowl ring himself that he won with the Seahawks in 2013.

There’s no doubt that the Rams likely view Jones as a building block on their defense for years to come. And with Wagner now playing alongside him for the foreseeable future, the sky is truly the limit for the South Carolina product.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

