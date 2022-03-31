ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County man arrested for Aggravated Eluding

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
1 day ago
 1 day ago
(Red Oak) A Montgomery County man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading authorities on a short chase.

64-year-old John Richard Mullenix, of Red Oak, was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in and held on full bond. The Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious subject at 1969 Evergreen Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, Mullenix was identified as the subject.

Mullenix departed the scene in a careless manner and failed to yield for emergency vehicles when deputies attempted to stop him.

RED OAK, IA
