Castle Rock couple flies to Poland to help refugees coming from Ukraine

Ralph and Deborah Yatsko from Castle Rock knew they could no longer sit back and watch was going on in Ukraine. So, the couple decided to fly to Poland to help those fleeing the war-torn country.

“It's quite an emotional experience when you see the people come across,” said Deborah.

Since last Saturday, the couple been volunteering with World Central Kitchen — providing meals for refugees already in Poland and those waiting to cross.

“They're often waiting in Ukraine to come across for seven hours, 10 hours," said Deborah. "There will also be people that will take carts over, they'll take carts of sandwiches or something to drink to the other side."

It's been a draining experience filled with long hours, but one they know is making a difference.

“The tiredness we feel at the end of the day is still probably nothing compared to what some of these folks are going through,” said Ralph.

Although they’ll be returning to Colorado in a week, the couple says they'll never forget the people they've met and the lives they've helped.

“When you see the looks on people's faces, when you give them some food or drink when they've had such a long journey and their thoughts, you can see some relief, you know, come over them, and that's very fulfilling to see,” said Deborah.

Despite the circumstances, the couple says there's a strong sense of resolve from Ukrainians, who are eager to return home.

“They're not going to be stopped by what the Russians are doing,” said Ralph.