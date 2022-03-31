Electoral Board hearings bring no changes

2022 Elections (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – A new set of ballot challenge hearings on Thursday afternoon brought no substantive changes in rulings made previously by the Madison County Electoral Board.

The hearings were held after questions arose about compliance with the Illinois Open Meetings Act and the location of the original hearings.

Five ballot objections were denied and one candidate for a County Board seat was taken off the June 28 primary ballot by the Electoral Board.

The objection to the candidacy of Republican Chrisopher J. Wills in County Board District 2 was upheld because most of Wills’ signatures were from outside the district. Ryan Cunningham had filed the objection.

Former Madison County Information Technology Director Rob Dorman had filed objections to candidacy petitions of incumbent Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser and Republican Madison County Clerk candidate Mike Walters, who now is a county board member.

Other objections were filed against incumbent county board member Denise Wiehardt by her primary opponent, Elaine Beckland, and county board member Ryan Needler by his primary opponent, Mark D. Mauer. Also filed was an objection to Madison County Board Member John “Eric” Foster’s filings for the Nameoki 3 precinct committee seat by his opponent, Nick Cohan.

The hearings were originally held last Thursday and Monday, but were reheld after concerns were raised about the lack of an agenda and because they were not heard in a courtroom.

Thursday’s hearing also included a time for public comment which mostly dealt with the Electoral Board’s actions.

Attorney Thomas Maag, who represented several of the objectors, also raised questions about the legality of the meeting.

The Electoral Board is made up of representatives of various county offices. In Thursday’s hearings Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza, State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Circuit Clerk Tom McRae made up the board. Later Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk Ray Wesley filled in for McRae because of a conflict of interest in two cases; and Slusser sat in for Ming-Mendoza because of a conflict of interest.

Dorman had claimed Slusser’s nominating petitions were invalid because he used county personnel, specifically Chief Deputy Treasurer Patrick McRae, to notarize them. He made a similar claim in his objection to Walters’ candidacy.

At the original hearing the objection was denied on a technical issue, that there was no basis in law to bring that specific issue to the board. Because of that there was no evidence presented by either side in Slusser’s case. That was also one of two issues brought up in Walters’ case.

On Thursday Slusser introduced evidence that McRae’s notary duties were not directly tied to the county.

That issue was dropped by Dorman in his objection to Walters’ candidacy.

The second issue for Walters’ petition was he had filled it out for the position of “county clerk and recorder.” Dorman stated the actual position was county clerk and, because the county clerk and recorder position did not exist, it was confusing to voters.

Previously the recorder’s position was eliminated by the Madison County Board and the office was incorporated into the Madison County Clerk’s Office.

After some discussion, including noting that Ming-Mendoza had also filled her petition out for “county clerk and recorder,” the board ruled in favor of Walters.

The losing side can file an appeal in the court system.