Just as communities across the central United States were starting to feel like spring, another dose of winter is expected to sweep through the region this week. The warmth that began across much of the Rockies and Plains on Sunday is expected to spill over into Monday. Temperatures in Denver on Monday are forecast to near the 80-degree mark, while cities like Rapid City, S.D., and Tulsa, Okla., will be in the 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO