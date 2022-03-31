Burn ban lifted for Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A burn ban that was in effect for Darlington County has been lifted.

Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers lifted the ban Thursday evening, effective immediately. Residents are encouraged to still use caution when outdoor burning. Conditions over the next few days could still be unfavorable for burning.

Darlington County residents must report outdoor burning to the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 800-986-3742.

