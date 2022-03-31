ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Burn ban lifted for Darlington County

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gS9KI_0evqHtcu00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A burn ban that was in effect for Darlington County has been lifted.

Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers lifted the ban Thursday evening, effective immediately. Residents are encouraged to still use caution when outdoor burning. Conditions over the next few days could still be unfavorable for burning.

Darlington County residents must report outdoor burning to the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 800-986-3742.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Sight-seeing helicopter landed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, rolled into bushes, FAA report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A sight-seeing helicopter landed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot and then rolled into the bushes Saturday, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter that crashed was a Robinson R44 helicopter registered to Executive Helijets, according to the FAA. Myrtle Beach firefighters responded Saturday afternoon […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed for unlicensed NC mobile home set up, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men were arrested this month for not having a license when setting up mobile homes, officials said. The arrests happened on March 17 and involved two men in Franklin County who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The North Carolina Department of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy