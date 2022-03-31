Staff members speak out about fights, lack of leadership to spark change at Southside STEM Academy

A parent shares more about her son's experience going to school in Goliad ISD. The school addresses bullying with a school board meeting and statement. Angelica De La Garza graduated from Goliad high school in 1992 and notices a bullying pattern happening at the high school. She says her son Zaye and other students are experiencing mental health issues because of the racial slurs other students say to him and others daily. She said the issues need to be addressed and suggested for the district to create a program to focus on the kind of racial slurs the high school students tell each other. Such as picking cotton, going back to where they came from, go back to Africa. The students are getting angry and she can tell that it's reflecting in their school work.

GOLIAD, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO