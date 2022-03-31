ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff members speak out about fights, lack of leadership to spark change at Southside STEM Academy

WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Only on 10: Staff members speak out about fights, …. College runner killed, others hurt after being hit...

www.wavy.com

FOX 61

Student fight leaves Hamden High school staff member injured

HAMDEN, Conn. — A student fight at Hamden High School on Thursday left a staff member injured. School officials sent a message to Hamden High School families after the incident. Officials said there was a fight between students in the auditorium at Hamden High Thursday morning. One staff member...
HAMDEN, CT
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Mother speaks out about son’s constant bullying in Goliad ISD

A parent shares more about her son's experience going to school in Goliad ISD. The school addresses bullying with a school board meeting and statement. Angelica De La Garza graduated from Goliad high school in 1992 and notices a bullying pattern happening at the high school. She says her son Zaye and other students are experiencing mental health issues because of the racial slurs other students say to him and others daily. She said the issues need to be addressed and suggested for the district to create a program to focus on the kind of racial slurs the high school students tell each other. Such as picking cotton, going back to where they came from, go back to Africa. The students are getting angry and she can tell that it's reflecting in their school work.
GOLIAD, TX
Salina Post

Smoky View 4-H Club members learn about leadership

Smoky View 4-H Club members attended a virtual, district-wide project meeting on March 10 to learn more about leadership. Ambassadors for the K-State Staley School of Leadership discussed topics such as positional and non-positional leadership with the group. Positional leadership is leadership in a position, such as a teacher or the president of an organization. Non-positional leadership is leadership outside of leadership positions. This could be teaching a friend a new hobby or being a good role model for younger people.
KEYC

New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

“The point of the assembly was maybe to sort of quell these constant comments and stuff, but in reality, it really targeted the people who were particularly in defense of Alex [Bosacker],” New Ulm junior Teagan Hughes said. New Ulm Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Bertrang issued an apology Monday...
NEW ULM, MN
WAVY News 10

Colon Cancer Awareness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What started as a stomach ache eventually took the life of Frank Rodrigues. Franks’s wife Kelli told his story on HRS in hopes of inspiring others to get screened for colon cancer. Find out more at coloncancerfoundation.org.
