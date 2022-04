DEVILS LAKE – While basketballs splashing through the numerous Devils Lake Sportscenter hoops might have been a typical sight in months previous, the sport flavor of the day on March 16 came in the form of track and field. The usual after-school chatter quickly ceased once it was time to get down to business. Each respective Devils Lake T&F team (boys and girls) had a new season on their hands, and there wasn’t time to waste. ...

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 21 MINUTES AGO