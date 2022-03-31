Boys Tennis: March 31st 3PM Practice in the TJ Gym

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will be holding sign-ups for the summer 2022 Youth Outdoor Soccer League and Lil’ Sluggers Baseball League (T-ball and Coach Pitch). There will be four age divisions offered in youth soccer to all genders...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — If you mix tennis, ping pong, and badminton together, you get a fun and exciting game called pickleball. The game was created on Washington’s Bainbridge Island in 1965 by a man named Joel Pritchard, according to the USA Pickleball Association. Now, it’s the state’s official...
The 35th Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 16 at the Capital City Grange Hall on Vermont Route 12 in Berlin. All Vermont students are eligible to compete for state championships […]
Read More
The post 35th annual chess championships open for registration, all levels welcome appeared first on The Mountain Times.
3-part adventure race, presented by Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, highlights the beauty of Klamath Falls. January 17, 2022, Klamath Falls, OR — If you enjoy mountain biking, kayaking and running, or just one of the three, you and your friends are invited to register for the most unique race in Southern Oregon.
Comments / 0