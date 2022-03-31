ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk PD giving out HRT passes to elderly, adults with special needs

WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

Norfolk police plan to give out hundreds of tickets - to ride local public transportation. Norfolk PD giving out HRT passes to elderly, adults …. College...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

According to officials, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Effingham Street and Jefferson Street. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. 1 college runner dead, others hurt after being hit …. ‘Amazingly there are 12 trees here,’ VB 5/31 memorial …. 8-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man facing 3 murder charges: 2 in Virginia Beach, 1 in Norfolk

Police say 30-year-old Cola Beale is wanted on second-degree murder charges in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach after three people were found dead. Man facing 3 murder charges: 2 in Virginia Beach, …. 1 dead, 2 rescued after Navy plane crashes in water …. Navy plane crashes in water in...
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks before killings

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-accused-in-3-homicides-gives-insight-into-weeks-before-killings/. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about being …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale’s message to his …. Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Tips For Working Parents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The thought of going back to the workplace after working from home for so long can be a bit troublesome, especially for parents. There’s a new device that can help parents stay connected with their kids even while they’re apart!. Lifestyle Expert and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man facing 3 murder charges arrested in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man facing murder charges after three people — his girlfriend, a father figure and his cousin — were all recently found dead was arrested overnight in Hampton. Police say 30-year-old Cola Beale was found in a home in Buckroe Beach...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Norfolk Police#Norfolk Pd#Hrt#Ms#Vb#Covid#Hampton
WAVY News 10

WATCH: Anita Blanton bids farewell to WAVY-TV 10

After nine years as part of the On Your Side team, Anita is moving on to her next great adventure. 17-year-old dead after overnight shooting on Wine …. Overnight crash temporarily closes westbound lanes …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …
HAMPTON, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Norfolk, Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Brief, but torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of , the City of Norfolk, the central City of Chesapeake, the eastern City of Portsmouth, the City of Virginia Beach and the City of Hampton through 815 AM EDT At 740 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chesapeake to Back Bay. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Great Bridge, Deep Creek and Fentress around 750 AM EDT. Princess Anne around 755 AM EDT. Cradock around 800 AM EDT. Regent University around 805 AM EDT. Norfolk State University, Kempsville, Downtown Norfolk and Downtown Portsmouth around 810 AM EDT. Virginia Beach, Virginia Wesleyan University, Old Dominion University, Ocean View, Norfolk, Norfolk International, Norview, Ghent and Norfolk NAS around 815 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include South Norfolk, Rudee Heights, Portlock, Phoebus, Mount Pleasant, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner and Oceana NAS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAVY News 10

For Sierra Jenkins' family, no murder suspect causes the pain to linger

For Sierra Jenkins’ family, no murder suspect causes …. Traffic Blog April 3-9: Mallory St. Bridge work and …. Military helping military: VFW steps up to help Chesapeake …. NEON calling for new art to refresh unique signs …. Defense suggests mental eval for Cola Beale IV. College runner...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy plane crashes in water in Accomack County

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/accomack-county/plane-crash-near-chincoteague-in-accomack-county/. 1 dead, 2 rescued after Navy plane crashes near Chincoteague. Only on 10: Staff members speak out about fights, …. Norfolk PD giving out HRT passes to elderly, adults …. Hampton’s historic carousel opens Friday, April 1. Time Saver Traffic: March 31.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Defense suggests mental eval for Cola Beale IV

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. 17-year-old dead after overnight shooting on Wine …. Overnight crash temporarily closes westbound lanes …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about being …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale’s message to...
ANDY FOX

Comments / 0

Community Policy