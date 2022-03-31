Norfolk PD giving out HRT passes to elderly, adults with special needs

Effective: 2022-03-17 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Brief, but torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of , the City of Norfolk, the central City of Chesapeake, the eastern City of Portsmouth, the City of Virginia Beach and the City of Hampton through 815 AM EDT At 740 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chesapeake to Back Bay. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Great Bridge, Deep Creek and Fentress around 750 AM EDT. Princess Anne around 755 AM EDT. Cradock around 800 AM EDT. Regent University around 805 AM EDT. Norfolk State University, Kempsville, Downtown Norfolk and Downtown Portsmouth around 810 AM EDT. Virginia Beach, Virginia Wesleyan University, Old Dominion University, Ocean View, Norfolk, Norfolk International, Norview, Ghent and Norfolk NAS around 815 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include South Norfolk, Rudee Heights, Portlock, Phoebus, Mount Pleasant, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner and Oceana NAS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO