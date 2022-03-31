ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Harrison Co. Clerk looking for poll workers

By Harley Benda
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Clerk’s Office is asking for the public’s help in assisting with the upcoming primary election.

The county is looking for poll workers for the Tuesday, May 10 election.

Those interested must attend an in-person training at the Harrison County Senior Center in downtown Clarksburg.

If you’re interested in working the polls or have questions, you can contact the Harrison County Clerk’s Office at 304-624-8615.

