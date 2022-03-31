Man accused of killing Tammy Tracey released on bail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jesse Smith, the man accused of killing Rockford teen Tammy Tracey in 1987, has been released from jail.

According to court records, Smith posted 10% of his $50,000 bond and has been released after spending nearly 2 years in the Winnebago County Jail.

He was arrested in Georgia in 2020 after a break in the case led to his identification as the suspect in Tracey’s murder.

Prosecutors say Smith lived in Rockford when Tracey disappeared and knew the family.

Tracey vanished from Searles Park in May 1987.

Her remains were found in the Sugar River Forest Preserve on April 15, 1988. Police said she had been shot and stabbed to death.

Stateline authorities searched for her killer but weeks turned into months, which turned into decades.

He is due to appear in court on May 13th.

