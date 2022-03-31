Forum in Inglewood now the 'Kia Forum'

Episode One of Emmy Award-Winning Series Premieres Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME Sports has released the never-before-seen opening tease from the first episode of ALL ACCESS: SPENCE VS. UGAS, premiering Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME® in advance of the three-belt world title unification showdown between WBC and IBF World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA World Champion Yordenis Ugas set for Saturday, April 16 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO