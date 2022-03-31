ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

NewsTimes
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday...

www.newstimes.com

WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer vetoes $2.5B tax cut bill, says she will veto 2023 gas tax suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an income tax bill Friday, and says she intends to veto a proposed gas tax suspension upon receipt. Senate Bill 768 would have lowered the individual income tax rate to 3.9% and created a $500 tax credit for each child under the age of 19. The legislation also increased the tax deduction for seniors and lowered the age of eligibility for the tax deduction from 67 to 62.
LANSING, MI
WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
SFGate

Georgia GOP senators break ranks to doom school voucher bill

ATLANTA (AP) — State senators on Tuesday rejected a plan to give educational vouchers of up to $6,000 a year to almost anyone as long as their child attended Georgia public school for a short time, spurning a push by Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller linked to the Gainesville Republican's bid for lieutenant governor.
GEORGIA STATE
Tony Evers
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
WDIO-TV

Whitmer vetoes bill on concealed pistol processing in emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed legislation that would have required county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies. Republican lawmakers passed the bill after receiving complaints that clerks refused or delayed issuing or renewing permits when the pandemic struck.
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Indiana Governor Signs Bill Eliminating Handgun Permits

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law Monday a bill eliminating the need for handgun permits across the state, effectively making Indiana the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation. Holcomb previously sidestepped giving his stance on the contentious bill, which was pushed through by Republican lawmakers but opposed by...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

ACLU Prepared to Sue If Trans Bill Veto Is Overridden

STATE WIDE--The ACLU of Indiana said Wednesday that if Gov. Holcomb’s veto of the bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in grade school sports is overridden, they are prepared to take legal action. “Governor Holcomb got it right when he said that there is no evidence of...
INDIANA STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Baldwin Keeps the Wolves At Bay

Would I kill some wolves to keep Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Washington? You bet I would. Last week, Baldwin joined crazy conservative Sen. Ron Johnson and two Republican senators from Wyoming in introducing a bill that would delist the gray wolf and turn management of the species back to the states. This has raised howls among animal rights groups and, I would imagine, a lot of Baldwin’s base supporters in Dane County.
ANIMALS
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Oppose Iowa bill lowering minimum child care age

On March 9, the Iowa Human Resources subcommittee approved House File 2198, which would reduce the minimum age of unsupervised child care employees to 16. If the bill becomes law, Iowa would become the only state to allow minors to supervise children without an adult present in child care centers.
IOWA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma's school voucher bill fails after late-night vote at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — Perhaps one of the most controversial bills moving through the Oklahoma Capitol this legislative session was voted down earlier this week. An attempt to use state funds to allow students to attend the school of their choice failed after a late-night vote Wednesday, with the Senate not adjourning until almost midnight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WCAX

Scott signs compromise gun bill after veto

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed into law Friday a bill that extends the maximum waiting time for a background check to buy a gun from three to seven days and bans firearms from hospitals. Scott on Friday signed the compromise legislation that was passed by the...
VERMONT STATE

