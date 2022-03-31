ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Zoo Moves Birds Indoors In Response To Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo is moving its birds inside and the National Aviary is on alert after highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Zoo said after highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in wild birds within 125 miles of the city, it increased its preventive action.

For the near future, the zoo said it will keep its flamingos inside and the ostriches, chickens and owls will be in barns without public access. The penguins will stay inside their aquarium habitat.

As for the aviary, it said the majority of their birds are already inside and those that aren’t are in outdoor habitats specifically designed to prevent exposure to wildlife that could be carriers.

Both the zoo and aviary say all their animals are in good health.

The Game Commission said Friday highly pathogenic avian influenza was first detected in a wild bald eagle found dead in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The virus is particularly contagious and lethal to domestic poultry, the commission said.

Wild waterfowl and shorebirds are “natural reservoirs” for avian influenza viruses, the commission said, and while controlling it in wild populations isn’t feasible, safeguards can be taken to protect domestic birds or wild birds in captivity.

The virus was first identified in North America at the end of 2021 and has since been found in more than 20 states. For more information, click here .

