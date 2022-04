TRENTON, N.J. -- Recreational sales of marijuana in the Garden State have been delayed once again.CBS2's Meg Baker has more on what caused it.The Cannabis Regulatory Commission tabled a vote that would have allowed alternative treatment facilities that already provide medical marijuana to start selling recreational pot. This puts a pause on retail sales for now."Our medical patients are our priority. We would like to prevent to the extent possible any supply shortages, long wait times, any other safety concerns that may impact municipalities in which the dispensaries are located in," Commissioner Marie Del Cid-Kosso said."We don't want to rush this...

TRENTON, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO