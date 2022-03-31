Alabamians split on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A recent poll conducted by CBS42, The Hill, Emerson College found Alabamians are fairly split on whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana.

“There’s still a lot of controversy about marijuana in Alabama,” Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

The poll shows 47% of Alabama primary voters oppose legalizing marijuana for recreational use, while 42% support it. Alabama Appleseed Research Director Leah Nelson favors legalization.

“We would save a lot of money and police resources if we were to legalize recreational marijuana,” Nelson said.

Nelson supports a bill in the legislature to lessen the penalties for marijuana possession, noting that Black people are disproportionately arrested for using the drug.

“I hope they go ahead and legalize it at some point, but decriminalization is an important first step,” she said.

Dr. Stephen Taylor, former president of the Alabama Society of Addiction Medicine, supports decriminalizing the drug.

“I’m not insensitive to that argument, obviously. I’m in that category, I’m a person of color, that’s a problem. I’m not convinced that the solution to that is to legalize marijuana and tell everyone it’s safe,” Taylor said.

However, Taylor thinks full legalization would bring problems to the state, especially among its most vulnerable populations, such as teenagers.

“Cannabis use is not a harmless thing and that’s what the data on this tells us,” he said.

But those with the Alabama chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, say decriminalization doesn’t go far enough.

“Enforcing marijuana prohibition is a tremendous waste of taxpayer dollars. We just believe that responsible, adult use should be legalized here,” said Taylor Wright, executive director of NORML’s Alabama chapter.

So far, 18 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana.

