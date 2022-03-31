ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Destination Louisiane: Poverty Point World Heritage site

By Christina Jenson
 1 day ago

It’s one of North America’s most important archeological sites and it’s right here in Northeast Louisiana.

A trading hub and an engineering marvel.

Poverty point world heritage site is a story 35-hundred years in the making.

“It was the largest community of hunter-gatherers that we can find that constructed earthworks of this size and scale and also living year-round in some sort of community on this site.”

A site that now includes ridges, mounds, and a massive plaza.

This is the final draft of what that community built.

“Nearly everything you see has been built by the ancient people and that includes the plaza, a 43-acre space, that was used for social and ritual gathering and stuff like that. Then you have six semi-elliptical or semi-oval ridges that were built upon the site that’s where we think people lived at the tops of those ridges once they were constructed at least and then you have 5 mounds built by the poverty point people, the native folks on the site”

When you’re here — explore the area by foot or by car.

People can check out the museum to learn about the history of the site.

Mark Brink, the park manager, of the poverty point world heritage site, said “you’re going to find artifacts that we have on display, exhibits, and interpretations about the site and the people who constructed these earthworks. There’s also a film that will get you acquainted with what this site is and why it’s important.”

The poverty point world heritage site is open daily from 9 to 5 – except for major holidays.

It costs four dollars to enter.

It’s free for seniors and children under three.

