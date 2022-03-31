ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s showtime for Poppy Jasper festival

By Erik Chalhoub
Morgan Hill Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliet Landau’s feature directorial debut, “A Place Among the Dead,” has been “striking an artery, not just a nerve,” she noted. Perhaps it’s the film’s focus on narcissism that’s been resonating with viewers. Described as a “genre-bending art film,” “‘A Place Among the Dead’ explores the repercussions of growing up under...

morganhilltimes.com

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
Francis Ford Coppola thought ‘Godfather’ was going to be ‘a special failure,’ receives Walk of Fame star

Francis Ford Coppola is opening up about the legacy of his beloved "Godfather" film trilogy. The "movie brats" troupe member — which includes the likes of "Star Wars" collaborators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Martin Scorsese and John Milius, respectively — received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. He told Variety ahead of the induction that he wasn’t overly excited about what "The Godfather" would ultimately become at the time he made the film.
Elvis Will Be In The Building: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Film Set For Cannes Premiere

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has firmed a splashy Cannes premiere for Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed epic story about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker that shook up the world of rock ‘n’ roll forever. No specific date yet, but the film is locked in for a Palais bow, sources said. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks plays Parker, the man who discovered the singer and turned him into a world-famous star — taking half of his earnings for his trouble. Watch the Elvis trailer...
Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
Scream: Kristen Stewart Reflects on Nearly Joining Franchise, Weighs in on Upcoming Sequel

Actor Kristen Stewart has starred in her fair share of horror films, but one opportunity that she passed on was the opening scene of Scream 4, as she wasn't interested in attempting to recapture the effectiveness of Drew Barrymore's death in the original Scream. That sequel ended up taking a different approach to the opening scene, using multiple actors instead of just one, with Stewart going on to address whether she'd be interested in returning to the franchise if the chance arose, noting that she would at least read the script. Scream 6 is slated to start shooting this summer.
Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
Keke Palmer And Common Shift The Concept of Freedom In New Movie, 'Alice'

The actors flipped the 'slave narrative' on its side to examine what it truly means for Black people to be free in their stylized Sundance darling. In a landscape where Black viewers are swearing off depictions of slavery and Black pain in their media, Keke Palmer and Common made the bold choice to turn the slave narrative on its head.
George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ With Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba Set for Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. George Miller’s anticipated fantasy-romance-drama “Three Thousand Years Of Longing” with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. Both Miller and Swinton are Cannes regulars. Swinton appeared in five movies at last year’s festival, while Miller served as jury president in 2016 and his most recent film “Mad Max: Fury Road” played at the fest in 2015. The intriguing plot, for which details are being kept under wraps, revolves around the encounter between a scholar and a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his...
One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel

NEW YORK (AP) — With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again. Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.” Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar loosely inspired by Parton’s own life. She has mostly acted in television in recent years, but in the 1980s and 1990s starred in such feature films as ”9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias.”
‘The Holdovers’: Carrie Preston Boards Alexander Payne’s Film For Miramax

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Carrie Preston (The Good Fight) has signed on to star alongside Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the Miramax film The Holdovers, from two-time Oscar winner and seven-time nominee Alexander Payne (Nebraska, The Descendants). The dramedy written by Whiskey Cavalier creator David Hemingson follows Paul Hunham (Giamatti), a teacher at a prestigious academy who nobody likes—not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise...
It's showtime in Mount Angel!

Beginning in April, live shows will be held every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at the MA Performing Arts Center.Anyone with a taste for a variety show may find the upcoming live entertainment slated in Mount Angel worthwhile. Beginning Tuesday, April 5, jazz trumpeter Jon Deshler of Marquam and guitarist Neal Grandstaff will perform at a twice-weekly event featuring live music, entertainment and workshops for starters. Deshler said there may be other musicians in the mix, but it will vary from week to week. The performances will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays downtown at the Mount...
Samuel L. Jackson Talks “Awful” ‘Reservior Dogs’ Audition & Violent Alternative Diner Scene In ‘Pulp Fiction’

The collaboration between writer/director Quentin Tarantino and cherished actor Samuel L. Jackson goes back to their landmark genre pic “Pulp Fiction,” as the two have continued to work together for nearly 30 years. Jackson has paused talking about various Marvel projects and is now is dishing juicy tidbits about his history working with Tarantino.
Bill Skarsgard to Star in ‘The Crow’ Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)

After years of false starts and many rings of development hell, The Crow appears ready to fly again. Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in the It horror movies, will star in the reboot of the supernatural revenge thriller that will be directed by Rupert Sanders, best known for helming Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Sci-Fi Films Use Asian Characters to Telegraph the Future While Also Dehumanizing ThemBill Skarsgård, Samara Weaving and Yayan Ruhian to Star in Action Thriller 'Boy Kills World'Netflix Inks Deals With Three Japanese Anime Production Houses Longtime Crow...
Father Stu (2022 movie) Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, trailer, release date

Father Stu is the true-to-life story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long. Startattle.com – Father Stu 2022. This movie is an uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in an unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While working as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday School teacher. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, ultimately leading him to realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson & Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring countless others along the way.
