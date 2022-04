The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without rookie big man Evan Mobley for at least the next three games, as he's dealing with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Mobley sustained the injury in Monday's win over the Orlando Magic, where he only played 13 minutes before exiting the game in the first quarter after coming down on Magic forward Franz Wagner's foot. The third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will miss games against the Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, as he'll undergo treatment to heal his ankle.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO