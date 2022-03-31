ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Gilroy breaks down downtown grant funds

By Erik Chalhoub
Gilroy Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes it cost $12,000 to put on a ribbon-cutting event?. Theoretically it could, but it’s not going to happen, according to City Administrator Jimmy Forbis. Days after the City of Gilroy announced it had received a $3.9 million grant from the state to upgrade Gourmet and Railroad alleys downtown, officials released...

gilroydispatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTOL 11

Fremont awarded $1.6 million grant for new downtown amphitheater

FREMONT, Ohio — A long-vacant property in downtown Fremont will soon be a gathering place for the entire community. The lot at the corner of Arch Street and Birchard Avenue has sat vacant for 30 years since a fire destroyed the former building on the property. The city has eyed the empty lot for several years with the intention of fully renovating the space into a new downtown park and amphitheater.
FREMONT, OH
KOLR10 News

Grant will help fund new sirens in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. - Springtime in the Ozarks brings warmer temperatures and severe weather. When it comes to sending out warnings about those storms, city officials in this Greene County town are making upgrades to keep residents safe. The City of Strafford says it has had issues in recent years with its outdoor severe weather siren system. At least two of the town's three units dated back to the Cold-War era. Parts for repairs were becoming scarce. The city applied for, and received, American Rescue Plan Act grant to pay for 50% of two brand new sirens. The total cost for the upgrades is $52,000. Martha Smartt, City Administrator, explained, “We are very pleased that we were selected to be able to receive this funding. It would have been very difficult for us to be able to make this happen apart from that. She added, “We hope to get this moving forward very quickly. But, due to staffing issues with the vendor, we have been assured it should be completed by the end of 2022.” Emergency managers remind all of us that sirens are designed to alert people outdoors. So, it's important to have several ways to get weather warnings. Those could include cell phones, weather radios, and tools like the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox weather app.
STRAFFORD, MO
The Daily Record

Wayne County to receive grant funding for primary election

KEY ACTION Authorized a grant application and primary 2022 funding agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State and the Wayne County Board of Elections. DISCUSSION Under Senate Bill 9, Ohio’s elections boards have been granted another $9 million. Wayne County’s elections board is being granted $79,363 to be used by Aug. 1. Any unused funds would need to be returned by Aug. 5.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Gilroy, CA
Government
City
Gilroy, CA
KAAL-TV

RDA offering grants for events hosted in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) is offering grants for events and programs that are hosted in downtown Rochester. The RDA is offering a total of $10,000, up to $3,000 per grant funding recipient, through the RDA's Start-UP Event Grant for events, programs or activities held in the 44-block downtown special service district.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Signage#Gourmet And Railroad
KSBW.com

Privates Beach to become public in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Beginning Friday, Privates Beach will no longer be under the jurisdiction of the Opal Cliffs Recreation District. The local agency formation commission turned over the keys to the Santa Cruz County Parks Department. For the last couple of years, county parks have been managing the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
WIS-TV

Midlands nonprofits awarded $90,000 in grant funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Carolina Community Foundation announced $90,000 in grant funding for nine Midlands nonprofits Thursday. The foundation said the money come from the General Operating Support grants. The program began in June 2021 and is aimed at helping remove financial barriers for nonprofits. The grant funding...
COLUMBIA, SC
WHSV

City of Staunton receives grant funding for Arcadia Project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton was notified last week that it has been awarded an Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) Planning Grant for $100,000 through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to support the Arcadia Project. The grant will be used to develop construction documents and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy