PHOTO FEATURE: A great weather day for the Cardinal Relays

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
The Region II Gymnastics Championships wrapped up yesterday at Rudder High School in Bryan, TX. The top eight individuals in the all-around competition qualified for state which is April 21, 22 and 23 at Euless Trinity High school. ... Five of the top eight were from Houston with Charlie Ake...
Spring has sprung, and the activities at West Orange-Cove CISD are in full bloom. As we prepare to close the 2021-22 school year, students and staff are busy with the year-end activities and accolades. T’Era Garrett represented WOS Powerlifting at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championship in...
VIDOR — Brett Sellers of Vidor Middle School claimed the Vidor ISD Spelling Bee title. He won with the word “freight” in round 17. Brett earned a $500 scholarship toward higher education upon graduating from Vidor High School. Also competing in the bee were sixth grader Benaiah...
