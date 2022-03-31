ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Topeka murder suspect convicted in 2019 killing

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man has been convicted in relation to killing a teen.

Danny Kaye Williams was charged as part of a 2019 murder case involving the death of Joaquin McKinney . The four-day trial for the case concluded on Thursday when the jury returned with a verdict of guilty for three felonies:

  • Premeditated first-degree murder
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle
  • First-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony
Report: Topeka man killed baby with ‘blunt object’

The sentencing for Williams has not been scheduled yet, but the district attorney’s office has said that he will be facing a presumptive life term on the murder charge, which will require a minimum of 50 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Another co-defendant, Zachary McFall, was previously convicted of the same charges and is currently serving a life sentence. The last co-defendant, Lavonte Johnson , is set for trial in May 2022, after a judge previously declared a mistrial for his case, according to Shawnee County court records. Johnson is facing charges of first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

No refund to customers lands Kansas man permanent ban from doing business

McKinney was killed on July 25, 2019, when police were called to the area of Southeast 37th and Adams in reference to a report of a drive-by shooting. Reports from the area indicated that a blue vehicle was chasing a white vehicle west on 37th St. through the intersections of Adams when the occupants of the blue vehicle began shooting at the white vehicle.

Police found the white vehicle had become disabled in an accident near Southeast 37th and Virginia. Police found McKinney in the blue vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead that same day.

KSNT News

KSN News

‘Shot over 80 times:’ Man accused in Topeka drive-by that hit toddler

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported details about the arrest shared by the Wichita Police Department. The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office have now shared clarification that some of WPD’s information was incorrect. WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KSN News

Local dog paralyzed after being beaten by burglars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local dog has been paralyzed after burglars broke into her owner’s business and beat her. Yassine Sadkhi owns Atlas Motors, located at 2850 S Broadway Ave in Wichita. Last week, Sadkhi arrived at work to find his dog, Lily, a Belgian Shephard, brutally beaten by burglars. “Lily was doing what […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Police name Topeka man accused of murdering baby

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Topeka Police Department originally reported the suspect’s age was 21. This story has been updated to reflect his age according to his birthday shown on inmate records. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault. Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, 18, of Topeka, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Joplin late Saturday night. The Joplin Police Department says it all happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. An officer noticed three people near the intersection of 9th and Connor. When he tried to approach them, one ran away and led officers on a foot pursuit.
JOPLIN, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
