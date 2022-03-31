ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Children's Zoo hand raises baby giraffe with help from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

By Jake Anderson
 1 day ago
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Children's Zoo celebrates a collaboration to save the life of a baby giraffe.

In February, the zoo welcomed Kay — or as they like to call her, "Special Kay".

But workers say her mom didn't have the maternal instinct and without her milk, Kay started to become ill.

The zoo decided to intervene on Kay's fifth day of life, but they didn't see much improvement until Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo donated giraffe plasma.

"When we got that blood plasma donated from Omaha, from the Henry Doorly Zoo, that's what saved her life. So giraffe calves historically, if they don't get that colostrum, their chance of survival is almost zero because they're just so susceptible to illness," Nikki Page, lead giraffe keeper at Lincoln Children's Zoo, said.

The zoo says the plasma boosted Kay's immune system, but she still wasn't eating much, so they tried goat milk and that was a success.

The zoo says she's now thriving and putting on about two pounds per day.

ShadowBrook Farms in Lincoln donated its supply of goats milk for Kay.

The owner of "Dutch Girl Creamery" said it's a silver lining for their business. An electrical fire in February gutted the $200,000 facility, including cheese-making equipment.

"The zoo just happened to be looking at the same time for goat milk. They had bought some from Whole Foods and saw or heard through the grapevine that we had had a fire and had all this extra milk and so we just like the match made in heaven. That was perfect," Charuth Van Beuzekom said.

Van Beuzekom said she's not surprised the goat milk works, calling it a magical food. They are starting to make cheese again, thanks to the help of the UNL innovation campus.

She and her husband say they want to rebuild the creamery, but haven't decided what that'll look like yet.

