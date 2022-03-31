ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Artists paint Ukrainian sunflowers and dozens of other murals as art returns to the levee in Pueblo

By Shanna Lewis
cpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBright yellow sunflowers set against a blue sky is one of many new murals blossoming on the Arkansas River Levee in Pueblo. It’s a mural dedicated to the people of Ukraine. “I don't know if that does anything to the universe, but I hope so,” said Shannon Powers. “You know, just...

www.cpr.org

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 21 Online

Artist Helping Ordean East Middle School Paint Mural

DULUTH, Minn. – Ordean East Middle School is getting assistance from a traveling artists on a new mural. Adam Swanson is helping students this week create the wall-long design that will be placed near the entrance to the school’s garden. Some of the various images will be coded so that it can be linked to student-generated research projects in the future.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Entertainment
The Blade

Local artist paints 'a glimpse of hope'

Five years ago, Dawn Bucklew was stuck in a personal hell. She was seriously ill after living in an apartment complex that was poisoned with black mold. She had to get a restraining order to protect herself from her abusive ex-partner, and she had been diagnosed with a series of illnesses, from from fibromyalgia to chronic depression.
TOLEDO, OH
ARTnews

Mexico Convinces Viennese Gallery to Halt Sale of Precious Artifact

Click here to read the full article. Last week, the Mexican Ministry of Culture made an appeal for European galleries not to sell off precious Mexican artifacts. In its announcement, the ministry said it had identified more than 100 objects that were set to be sold in auctions in the following weeks at various auction houses, including Setdart in Barcelona, Carlo Bonte in Bruges, and Ader in Paris, as well as at the Vienna-based Galerie Zacke in Vienna. “From the Government of Mexico, we strongly regret and condemn this sale, whose pieces constitute the property of the Nation, inalienable and imprescriptible,...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Record-Breaking $32 M. Dinosaur Skeleton Heads to New Abu Dhabi Museum

Click here to read the full article. A $32 million Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that sold at Christie’s in 2020 will become the centerpiece of a new museum in Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2025. The 67-million-year-old skeleton is nicknamed “Stan,” and it set a record price for a fossil when an anonymous bidder on the phone with a Christie’s London specialist bought it for a hammer price of $27.5 million. With premium, its final price increased to $32 million, making it more expensive than many works by contemporary artists that head to auction. The sale coincided with a rise...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
hypebeast.com

The Met Will Sell Picasso's First Cubist Sculpture for $30 Million USD

Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX26

17th-century 'Portrait of a Lady' masterpiece sells for $3.4 million

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Peter Paul Rubens' 17th-century masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady" has sold for the equivalent of $3.4 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market, the auction house said. The painting sold for 14.4 million zlotys, auction...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

British Museum removes Sackler family name from galleries

The British Museum has become the latest cultural organisation to remove the Sackler family name from galleries and rooms they have supported. George Osborne, the museum’s chair, announced the move on Twitter, saying: “We’re moving into a new era, presenting our great collection in different ways for new audiences.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Art#Levee#Ukrainian#Pueblo Levee Mural
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
Bring Me The News

Italian court seeks return of marble sculpture on display at Minneapolis Institute of Art

Italy is seeking the return of an ancient sculpture the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) has had prominently displayed since the 1980s. An Italian court near Naples in late February formally requested the Doryphoros statue be returned to Italy, saying it was illegally excavated in the 1970s prior to the Minneapolis museum buying it for $2.5 million in 1986, Art Net reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
TBR News Media

‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ art exhibit heads to Brookhaven Town Hall

To show solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine, the Town of Brookhaven will present the “Sunflowers for Ukraine” art exhibit at Brookhaven Town Hall starting on Monday, March 21. The exhibit is presented by the Town of Brookhaven’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Sports, and Cultural Resources and will be curated by Maureen Pouder, who runs art classes for the Town.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
104.5 KDAT

Love Spring? Bid On My Sunflowers Painting to Benefit Ukraine

It's here! If you need a floral pop of color on your wall and also want to help Ukrainian refugees, make a bid on my sunflower painting!. TLDR: 100% of the money from the winning bid will go to help Mercy Waters, a QC-based charity that has been sending truckloads of medical supplies and fresh, drinkable water to Ukrainian refugees. Scroll down to see the current bid and to bid on the painting.
DESIGN
WTVM

Phenix City artist paints inspirational mural for local Girls Inc. gym

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Last year, we introduced Steven Tette, a military veteran and artist from Phenix City. He was chosen by Google to create their 2021 Veterans Day Doodle. Now he is inspiring young women through his artwork at Girls Inc. Inside the gym of the organization, Tette...
ARTnews

Art Basel’s New Paris Fair Gets a Name and Three Leaders

Click here to read the full article. After snagging the Grand Palais from Paris’s top modern and contemporary art fair, FIAC, Art Basel has announced the name and leadership for its competing event, whose first edition is set to open in October. Meet “Paris+, par Art Basel” (or Paris+, by Art Basel). Its name “celebrates the city’s premier standing as a cultural epicenter and reflects Art Basel’s ambition to create a flagship event that radiates throughout Paris, highlighting the dynamic dialogue between its cultural industries—from fashion and design to film and music,” according to the fair’s announcement. The fair also named the...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy