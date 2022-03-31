ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber Gets Booed at Montreal Concert After Taunting Canadiens Hockey Fans: ‘How About Those Leafs?’

By Fred Sahai
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Justin Bieber has countless fans, but it sounds like he lost a few in Montreal this week. The Canadian singer, who performed in the city on March 29 as part of his Justice World Tour , was booed by concertgoers after the pop star made some disparaging comments about the city’s hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Bieber — who has frequently expressed his love for the Toronto Maple Leafs from his native Ontario — got a negative reaction from the crowd when he started talking about his favorite team during the set.

“How about those Leafs though, huh?” Bieber said, which was immediately met with a sea of loud boos and profanities and even middle fingers from the audience. The commotion did not deter Bieber, who went on to shout out his friend, Leafs player Auston Matthews, for recently scoring a goal against the Canadiens. “Auston Matthews is really doing some work here in Montreal,” he said.

The Canadiens have not been having a great season, despite being the hockey team that has won the most Stanley Cups in history. They did, however, beat the Maple Leafs over the weekend.

“How’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?” the 28-year-old singer continued. “Maybe next year, maybe next year.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Montreal Canadiens made it to the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, while the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs accomplished that feat was in 1967 — which is also the last time they won a Stanley Cup.

Still, the “Peaches” singer’s support of the Leafs is unwavering, and he recently designed a one-of-a-kind hockey jersey for the team. “My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” the popstar said in a statement accompanying the release of the jersey. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

Check out a video of Bieber being booed below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Billboard
Billboard

415

Followers

872

Posts

199K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ESPN

Auston Matthews joins exclusive Toronto Maple Leafs club with NHL-leading 50th goal

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews scored Toronto's sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Auston Matthews
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Justice World Tour#The Montreal Canadiens#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
WIBX 950

The Best Calls From Buffalo Sabres Announcer Rick Jeanneret

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres will honor their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret with a special banner night. Tonight, the Sabres play host to Nashville, and Buffalo has claimed it RJ Banner night in honor of their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret who is retiring at the end of the season. During the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Andersen blanks Canadiens 4-0 as Hurricanes stay hot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Thursday night. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist as the Hurricanes stretched their...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) return home to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening to host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5).Game time is 7:00 p.m. (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the second of three meetings between the teams this season and the second and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX Sports

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 victory against the Jets. The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in...
NHL
The Associated Press

Matthews scores NHL-leading 50th, Toronto beats Winnipeg 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews scored Toronto’s sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.
NHL
NHL

Sogaard wins NHL debut, Senators defeat Red Wings

Joseph has hat trick, assist for Ottawa; Raymond scores two goals for Detroit. Mathieu Joseph netted his 1st career hat trick, Mads Sogaard stopped 27, helping Senators earn a 5-2 win over the Red Wings in his NHL debut. 05:04 •. Mads Sogaard won his NHL debut, and Mathieu Joseph...
NHL
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists. The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Islanders, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
NHL
Billboard

Billboard

415
Followers
872
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy