Mental Health

Bipolar 1 Disorder

By AFL
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than three million people in the US experience bipolar 1 disorder. Bipolar 1 disorder can be...

katu.com

MedicineNet.com

What Mental Illness Is Similar to Dementia? Can It Be Bipolar?

Considering dementia, one might think of it as a mental illness because of its effects on the brain; however, there are a few major differences among dementia and other mental illnesses that must be clearly and carefully noted to make an accurate diagnosis. Although dementia affects brain function and mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treated with TMS

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/obsessive-compulsive-disorder-treated-with-tms/. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is one in a family of disorders characterized by irrational worrying and repetitive behavior. National and international 12-month prevalence of OCD diagnosis ranges between 1.2 and 1.8%. Obsessions and compulsions are two of the principal characteristics of OCD. Obsessions are unwanted or unpleasant thoughts while compulsions are repetitive mental or behavioral acts in response to obsessions (American Psychiatric Association-Fifth Edition, 2013).
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD guideline, which is based on evidence and now open for feedback. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

They Said It Was Bipolar II. Now I Know It Was Endometriosis

Maria is in her late 20s and living with endometriosis. She is now working on a PhD on the history of the disease, and exploration of patient experiences with the illness over time. For Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022 she spoke to writer Hannah Turner about her journey and her hopes for the future.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipolar Disorder
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Austin

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to treat their pain, anxiety...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Psych Centra

Asperger’s Syndrome: What is Ongoing Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

If you’re giving all your energy and support but you still feel invisible to your partner, you may be experiencing ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome. Ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome (OTRS) is a dynamic that can occur between a person with Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and someone without AS who is close to them. This person can be a spouse or a close family relative — like a parent or child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jillian Enright

Sleep Disorders in ADHD & Autism

March 14–20, 2022 is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep disorders are extremely common in neurodiverse individuals, so I want to share specific information related to sleep issues in autism and ADHD. I am fortunate that I usually sleep well nowadays, but this comes after decades of insomnia and sleep issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Stacy Wynn

Narcissistic Personality Disorder Normally Untreatable

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix. You have to remember that a Narcissist is a broken person.
psychologytoday.com

Letting Go of a Relationship: Is Grief a Disorder?

Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
MENTAL HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Anxiety

People with ADHD 50% more likely to have an anxiety disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, is a common mental health disorder, along with anxiety. ADHD and anxiety are two different types of mental health disorders that can both influence one another.
MedicalXpress

A psychedelic drug, combined with intense therapy, improves PTSD symptoms

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects millions of people each year, mostly survivors and witnesses of terrifying or shocking events, such as warfare, assaults or disasters. Because existing treatments don't work for everyone, new therapies are urgently needed. Today, scientists report results and follow-up data from a phase 3 clinical trial of a psychedelic drug, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), known on the street as "ecstasy" or "molly," combined with psychotherapy for the treatment of PTSD. Their preliminary data suggest that the therapy works even in hard-to-treat patients, such as those with drug or alcohol use disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds

March 22 (UPI) -- The psychedelic drug MDMA, known as "ecstasy" or "molly," is an effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder when combined with conventional psychotherapy, a study presented Tuesday during the American Chemical Society spring meeting in San Diego found. In follow-up data from a phase 3 clinical trial,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about substance-induced mood disorder

Substance-induced mood disorders, or mental disorders, are persistent mental health conditions impacting mood that stem from the physiological effects of substances, certain medications, heavy metals, or toxins. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), which is the manual that helps mental health practitioners diagnose and evaluate...
MENTAL HEALTH

