BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host Texas on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Texas A&M enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the men’s United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association national rankings and No. 4 in the women’s poll. The Longhorns are No. 1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. The Aggie men’s team is No. 2 in the South Central regional rankings and the women’s team is No. 3.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO