Saturday night’s South Dakota Symphony Orchestra concert is going to feature Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. But that’s only the beginning of what awaits you if you attend. Delta David Gier will be wielding the baton for this weekend’s performance and we’re also being joined by Syrian-American composer Malek Jandali who will be premiering a new work that he has composed. There’s also a third element to this weekend’s performance. We let Maestro tell us a little about that and the mission of the Symphony’s Bridging Cultures program.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO