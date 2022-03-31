ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

A late slump left stocks decisively lower on Wall Street Thursday, wrapping up the worst quarter for the market since the pandemic broke out two years ago.

Despite posting a gain in March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. Benchmark U.S. crude oil sank 7% after President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 72.04 points, or 1.6%, to 4,530.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.6%, to 34,678.35.

The Nasdaq fell 221.76 points, or 1.5%, to 14,220.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.94 points, or 1%, to 2,070.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.65 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 182.89 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 51.22 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.86 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 235.77 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 1,659.95 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,424.45 points, or 9.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 175.19 points, or 7.8%.

