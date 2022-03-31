ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sentenced to state prison for homicide in Adams

By Ashley Shook
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – An Adams woman was sentenced to prison after she was found guilty in connection with a motor vehicle homicide after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a man in 2018. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Debra Milesi, 60, was sentenced to serve four to five years in state prison and four years’ probation.

Milesi was found guilty following a five-day jury trial for being under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident – death resulting, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The September 28, 2018 motor vehicle crash killed 38-year-old Jerome Berard, who was standing outside of his vehicle on East Hoosac Street in Adams, when Milesi struck him with her car. Milesi then drove away before Adams Police stopped her.

“My heart goes out to the Berard family, who will continually mourn their loss and I hope this brings them a sense of satisfaction. Jeremy’s death was avoidable and this conviction holds the person responsible accountable,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“I thank the Adams and State Police for their investigation into this tragic night and the jury for their diligent review of the evidence.”

