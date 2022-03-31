Judge throws out New York's new redistricting maps

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge ruled Friday that the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutional, the first Democratic-drawn map to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle in what the judge called a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”
So far courts have intervened to block maps they found to be GOP gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, infuriating Republicans and leading conservatives to push for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the power of state courts to overturn maps drawn by state legislatures.
Judge Lynne Battaglia gave state lawmakers until Thursday to come up with a new congressional map plan.
DOCUMENT: View...
Comments / 0