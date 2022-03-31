ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue steady slide downward

By Chris Counts
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to fall.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,137 active cases of the virus Thursday, a drop of 54 from the previous day. There were 107 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 832,922 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a drop of five hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that number to 114. There were three fewer patients on ventilators than the day prior, moving that number to 23, while the number of ICU patients due to the virus remained unchanged at 37.

CDC data suggests mRNA booster for J&J vaccine recipients

Health officials reported 12 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,230.

In the last 24 hours, 298 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,578,001, with another 371,952 being partially immunized.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

