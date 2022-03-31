ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Road Patrol: When will gas prices come down?

By Harley Benda
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gas prices across the country within the last month have been astronomical.

The situation of high gas prices began with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at the end of February, and that’s when the price of crude oil skyrocketed.

Gas prices at the GoMart in Nutter Fort on March 31, 2022. (WBOY Image)
Biden orders up oil from US reserves to fight gas price hike

According to AAA, the price of crude oil is starting to stabilize.

“What we’ve seen is crude oil prices stabilizing, and gas prices in West Virginia and throughout the country have as well,” said Jim Garrity, AAA Spokesperson. “In fact, in West Virginia, it’s about a penny cheaper today than it was a full week ago.”

Since speaking to Garrity, the prices have come down a little bit more.

But will the prices continue to drop?

Gas prices at the GoMart in Bridgeport along U.S. Route 50 in March 31, 2022. (WBOY Image)

Garrity’s answer: there are a few parts.

First, it takes a few days from the decrease in crude oil prices to see the same decrease at the pump.

“These stations, they buy their gasoline, and we’ve seen a dip in demand recently, potentially because of the higher prices. So, they’re still selling the gas they bought, maybe, when crude oil prices were a little bit higher,” said Garrity.

Cars fill up with gasoline at the Kroger gas station on Emily Dr. on March, 31, 2022. (WBOY Image)

It also depends on what happens next in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Russia is one of the biggest oil exporters in the entire world, which is why we’ve seen such disruptions in the cost in the markets when it comes to oil,” said Garrity.

Emergency I-79 lane closure in Mon County

The last thing is summer travels driving up demand, and the “summer blend gasoline” is a more expensive mix.

“Summer additives are more expensive, which is why we tend to see between the summer-blend gasoline and more people driving, demand increasing, we tend to see prices go up in the spring and summer,” said Garrity.

If you want to save yourself a couple of bucks and also maybe your life, Garrity recommends an easy solution: slow down.

“Speeding, number one, puts you in harm’s ways, statistically, AAA has proven. It puts you at harm’s way for dying in a car crash,” said Garrity. “Number two, you’re burning fuel a lot less efficiently, every five miles an hour over 50 that you’re driving.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

