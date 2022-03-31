ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2019 Halloween morning fatal shooting

By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
JEFFERSON CITY − A Holts Summit man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting on Halloween morning in 2019. Devin Schrimpf accepted a plea...

