How long have these local restaurants been in the Jackson area?

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Malcolm Forbes, an American entrepreneur once said, “Food may be essential as fuel for the body, but good food is fuel for the soul.”

Local restaurants play a major role in building and bringing communities together. They are run by real people who usually work at the restaurant when you are eating there. Many local Jackson area restaurants were built on family morals and have been serving the area for years.

Here is a look of local restaurants that have been serving the Jackson area for years:

Crechale’s Cafe – Since 1956, Crechales’s has served the finest steaks and freshest seafood in Jackson. This family owned establishment is located at 3107 Highway 80 West and is known for their famous onion rings and Crechale’s Comeback Dressing. Stop by Chrechale’s Café on Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. or Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and enjoy classic tunes from their antique jukebox, all while enjoying cocktails in a family friendly environment.

Country Fisherman – Founded in 1988, Country Fisherman has been the perfect place to bring family and friends to enjoy a southern buffet for lunch and dinner. Located at two locations, 3110 U.S. 80 in Jackson and 412 Roberts Street in Pearl, the restaurant is known for celebration events like parties and anniversaries. Country Fisherman’s hours of operation are: Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Crazy Cat Eat-up – In 2006, the doors of Crazy Cat opened to the Jackson area on 1491 Canton Mart Road. This restaurant is run off years of family recipes and is know for its classic southern inspired desserts, made from scratch in small batches and a small lunch menu. Go and experience a sweet taste of the South, Monday through Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner.

Rooster’s – Located in the heart of Fondren, Rooster’s has been serving Jackson for over 28 years. The restaurant is a family owned business and is known for its classic southern burgers, country fried steaks, and red beans and rice. Rooster’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is perfect for luncheons, meetings, office parties, and private events.

Stamps Super Burger – Located at 1801 Dalton Street, Stamps has been a pillar in the community for 45 years. This family owned business is known for their award-winning, 11 ounce burger and hand cut lemon peppered fries. Stamps is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery options.

Mayflower Cafe – The oldest operating restaurant in the capital city, the Mayflower Café has been serving families in the Jackson area since 1935. The café is known for their classic, Greek-inspired seafood and steak menu that has been passed down through the Kountouris family from generation to generation. Located in downtown Jackson, this famous landmark is known for their famous house salad dressing and buttery redfish. The Mayflower Café is located at 123 West Capital Street and is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They offer dine-in and takeout options.



