URMC Doctors join nationwide study on second COVID-19 booster shots to prevent future outbreaks

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Across Western New York and the Finger Lakes region, new Coronavirus cases are back on the rise. In the last two weeks, daily counts of new cases have risen from 46 to over 200 .

To prepare for future outbreaks doctors at URMC are leading a nationwide study to see if a second booster shot could strengthen immunity in people to fight off new strains. Alex Love reports how it works.

Within the next month, doctors at URMC and elsewhere plan to gather 600 volunteers at 24 sites across the country. They’ll each receive a second booster shot to see which combination of vaccines provides the best protection during future outbreaks.

Current research shows even after receiving a booster dose of the Covid vaccine, your immune system decreases its strength against the coronavirus within six months. So, Doctors like Angela Branche hope to determine how a second booster shot can offer more long-term help.

“It’s possible that we may see some decree of immune escape,” URMC Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Angela Branche explained. “Meaning that new variants may not be as well responsive to the current vaccines as we would like. Knowing how and when to adapt those vaccines is really the question we’re trying to answer.”

Those who participate in this study must be 18 or older and be fully vaccinated and boosted in the last 4-6 months. In the first stage of the clinical trials, some patients will receive a shot of Moderna before other groups get expanded to Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.

“This study really designed to try to answer the question as to whether variant vaccines will broaden out the immune response and give us broader protection?” Dr. Ann Falsey told us.

“Ideally, we would be able to develop a candidate vaccine that produces broad protection against the variants we’ve already seen and the ones that emerge,” Dr, Branche added. “Then you might only need to get it once a year for the next several years.”

Doctors hope to have all their volunteers before the end of April and have results by Summertime. Staying ahead in knowing what combination of vaccines is needed to fight off any new Covid strains mutating into an outbreak during the fall.

“Really be able to test multiple combinations of variant vaccines and to compare those combinations to see what produces the broadest immune response,” Dr. Branche said. “It will also be influenced by what circulates this spring, summer, and fall.”

Per State Department of Health Reports, the City of Rochester and neighboring counties have 60% of the eligible population boosted . There are still many sites offering booster shots. You can find out where by clicking here .

If you would like to be a part of this study, you can contact the University of Rochester medical center by logging onto covidresearch.urmc.edu . Or call 585-273-3990.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.