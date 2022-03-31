ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

URMC Doctors join nationwide study on second COVID-19 booster shots to prevent future outbreaks

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGmKy_0evq7ntX00

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Across Western New York and the Finger Lakes region, new Coronavirus cases are back on the rise. In the last two weeks, daily counts of new cases have risen from 46 to over 200 .

To prepare for future outbreaks doctors at URMC are leading a nationwide study to see if a second booster shot could strengthen immunity in people to fight off new strains. Alex Love reports how it works.

Within the next month, doctors at URMC and elsewhere plan to gather 600 volunteers at 24 sites across the country. They’ll each receive a second booster shot to see which combination of vaccines provides the best protection during future outbreaks.

Current research shows even after receiving a booster dose of the Covid vaccine, your immune system decreases its strength against the coronavirus within six months. So, Doctors like Angela Branche hope to determine how a second booster shot can offer more long-term help.

“It’s possible that we may see some decree of immune escape,” URMC Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Angela Branche explained. “Meaning that new variants may not be as well responsive to the current vaccines as we would like. Knowing how and when to adapt those vaccines is really the question we’re trying to answer.”

Booster shot will no longer be mandated for NYS healthcare workers

Those who participate in this study must be 18 or older and be fully vaccinated and boosted in the last 4-6 months. In the first stage of the clinical trials, some patients will receive a shot of Moderna before other groups get expanded to Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.

“This study really designed to try to answer the question as to whether variant vaccines will broaden out the immune response and give us broader protection?” Dr. Ann Falsey told us.

“Ideally, we would be able to develop a candidate vaccine that produces broad protection against the variants we’ve already seen and the ones that emerge,” Dr, Branche added. “Then you might only need to get it once a year for the next several years.”

Doctors hope to have all their volunteers before the end of April and have results by Summertime. Staying ahead in knowing what combination of vaccines is needed to fight off any new Covid strains mutating into an outbreak during the fall.

“Really be able to test multiple combinations of variant vaccines and to compare those combinations to see what produces the broadest immune response,” Dr. Branche said. “It will also be influenced by what circulates this spring, summer, and fall.”

Per State Department of Health Reports, the City of Rochester and neighboring counties have 60% of the eligible population boosted . There are still many sites offering booster shots. You can find out where by clicking here .

If you would like to be a part of this study, you can contact the University of Rochester medical center by logging onto covidresearch.urmc.edu . Or call 585-273-3990.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC

11K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. Some clinics have started testing and treating patients in one visit, an initiative that President Joe Biden's administration recently touted.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
BBC

Hayley Smith: Anorexia 'complications' caused death, inquest finds

A woman died from complications caused by an eating disorder, an inquest jury has concluded. Hayley Smith, 27, from Sturry, near Canterbury, Kent, died at the Medway Maritime Hospital four days after Christmas in 2019. Ms Smith had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a specialist clinic in Ipswich,...
HEALTH
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In middle of miscarriage, woman was pressured to pay $3,500 bill at Fort Worth hospital

Kara Gardeen knew there would be blood, cramps and grief. Her doctor had confirmed the worst: The baby she and her husband had hoped to welcome to their family had not survived. Gardeen was about nine weeks pregnant. Now, she needed to find time to take the pills that would allow the miscarriage to conclude more quickly, instead of possibly waiting days or even weeks for the miscarriage to happen naturally.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Outbreaks#Volunteers#Urmc#Nys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

FDA expected to authorize a second Covid booster shot next week

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster early next week, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. The move comes amid early signs that the U.S. could soon experience another Covid wave as the omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, spreads throughout Europe and other parts of the world. Other countries, including the U.K., Chile, Israel and Sweden, already allow for a fourth vaccine for certain vulnerable populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Macomb Daily

Beaumont study: COVID-19 booster shots lower death rate in hospitalized patients

A study of more than 8,200 Beaumont Health patients, showed that COVID-19 booster vaccines significantly reduced the death rate for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The research found that hospitalized patients who received boosters had a 45-percent lower mortality rate than unvaccinated, hospitalized patients. The study by Beaumont Health was published March 17 in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Blood test could shorten hospital stays for children with cancer

A new blood test could help to safely cut hospital stays for children with cancer who develop a fever, a new study has shown. The study, by researchers from the University of York and Hull York Medical School and supported by Yorkshire cancer charity Candlelighters, reveals the blood test can help doctors to distinguish between children whose fever is a sign of serious illness and those who are safe to go home.
CANCER
MarketWatch

Novavax's COVID-19 booster to be evaluated in NIH study

Novavax Inc. NVAX, -8.50% said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 booster is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. This study is evaluating Novavax's protein-based booster candidate in people who have already received the primary series of shots developed by BioNTech SE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Chattanooga Daily News

Fourth-year medical student, transgender rights activist, bragged on social media that she intentionally injured a patient after he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
SOCIETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy