ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Russia state TV calls Gabbard ‘our friend Tulsi’ as Tucker Carlson interview aired

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV7jQ_0evq72gl00

Russian state TV has continued to air Fox News clips that align with Vladimir Putin ’s spin on the invasion of Ukraine , most recently showing a Tucker Carlson interview with former Democratic US Representative Tulsi Gabbard , whom the Russian host introduced as “our friend”.

“Let me put on the Americans, let’s show what Tulsi, our friend, is saying,” presenter Vladimir Soloviev, a pro-Putin journalist often labeled a propagandist, says in Russian before airing a portion of the Fox interview, according to a translation by The Independent staff.

In the conversation, from Monday’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight , the former congresswoman from Hawai’i echoed the Russian president and says that the Biden administration is seeking regime change in Russia through “economic warfare.”

“They are doing so by waging this modern-day siege against Russia, isolating, containing, destroying their economy, starving the Russian people in the hope that the Russian people or the military will rise up and revolt and overthrow their government and get rid of Putin,” Ms Gabbard says in the clip.

After airing part of the Fox interview, another panelist on the state TV show asks, “Is she some kind of Russian agent?” and in the crosstalk that follows a man can be heard saying, “Yeah, it’s interesting,” though it’s unclear if the panelist is referring to the question or to the interview with Ms Gabbard as a whole.

According to another translation of the state TV exchange, by Daily Beast columnist and Russian media analyst Julia Davis, the presenter refers to the former rep as “our girlfriend Tulsi.”

Elsewhere in the Tucker interview, Ms Gabbard elaborated on her position.

"The reason why they are lying about this to the American people, is, they know we are sick and tired of our country waging regime change wars. We remember how costly and devastating these wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria have been. And we rejected them wholeheartedly," she said. "So if they were to come out and tell the truth, their polls would tank even more than they already are, and their politics would suffer."

Her comments are in reference to a speech the president gave in Poland on Saturday, where he said, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” in reference to Putin.

Mr Biden has since clarified that, "I was expressing my outrage. He shouldn’t remain in power, just like bad people shouldn’t continue to do bad things. But it doesn’t mean we have a fundamental policy to do anything to take Putin down in any way.”

It’s not the first time Tulsi Gabbard has echoed Kremlin talking points.

In February, she wrote on Twitter that, “This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO, which would mean US/NATO forces right on Russia’s border.”

The following month, she released a series of videos online about US-funded labs in Ukraine, which Putin has claimed without evidence are developing bioweapons.

The Independent has reached out to Tulsi Gabbard for comment. In 2019, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton insinuated that Ms Gabbard was a Russian “asset,” which she vehemently denied.

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and they’re grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Ms Clinton said on a podcast. “She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up because she’s also a Russian asset.”

The former congresswoman filed then dropped a defamation lawsuit against Ms Clinton.

Fox News content has repeatedly appeared on Russian state TV, owing to the skepticism of the US involvement in the Ukrainian defence effort from hosts like Tucker Carlson, whom Russian officials deemed an “ essential ” backer in the media according to a leaked Kremlin memo.

Additional reporting by Katya Bandouil

Comments / 10

iknowtruthismine
2d ago

Tucker Carlson is such a turncoat tool of Putin, he should be getting the Montana fly-fishing shop treatment any time he appears in public. Both he and Gabbard are drek.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jill Stein
Person
Julia Davis
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Fox News#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Tulsi Gabbard takes to Twitter to bash Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter on Thursday to amplify right-wing attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. "In order to have a Supreme Court committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including women, every justice needs to understand there is such a thing as a woman, as distinct from a man," the former House representative from Hawaii tweeted. "Yet when asked to define the word 'woman,' Supreme court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said, 'I don't know.' The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Biden in large part because she is a woman."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy