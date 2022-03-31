ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anchorage man convicted for distributing heroin

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury in Anchorage has convicted a man on two counts of distributing heroin. A release from the U. S. Attorney's Office...

Raymond
1d ago

we too soft on drug dealers, lawmakers must revisit current sentence guidelines where the current maximum becomes the minimum sentence without possibility of parole

