Anchorage man convicted for distributing heroin

DEADWOOD — A man convicted of distributing marijuana was sentenced March 8 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County courthouse. Delaney Lee Harris, 25, of Seattle, Wash., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 15, 2021 and charged with possession with intent to distribute more than one pound or more of marijuana, possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute hash oil, possession of marijuana, more than a pound, but less than 10 pounds, and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 15 DAYS AGO