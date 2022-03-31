Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

A Milwaukee County Board committee has recommended, 3-1, rejecting a proposal to support minimum bail for some people charged with crimes. Instead, the Intergovernmental Relations Committee unanimously recommended the state adopt a program similar to New Jersey’s, which allows preventive detention of people who have been found by a validated risk-assessment tool to pose a significant danger to the community, and allows release of defendants charged with less serious and non-violent offenses.
Comments / 0