Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday...

WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
SFGate

Georgia GOP senators break ranks to doom school voucher bill

ATLANTA (AP) — State senators on Tuesday rejected a plan to give educational vouchers of up to $6,000 a year to almost anyone as long as their child attended Georgia public school for a short time, spurning a push by Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller linked to the Gainesville Republican's bid for lieutenant governor.
Tony Evers
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
Urban Milwaukee

Baldwin Keeps the Wolves At Bay

Would I kill some wolves to keep Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Washington? You bet I would. Last week, Baldwin joined crazy conservative Sen. Ron Johnson and two Republican senators from Wyoming in introducing a bill that would delist the gray wolf and turn management of the species back to the states. This has raised howls among animal rights groups and, I would imagine, a lot of Baldwin’s base supporters in Dane County.
WDIO-TV

Whitmer vetoes bill on concealed pistol processing in emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed legislation that would have required county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies. Republican lawmakers passed the bill after receiving complaints that clerks refused or delayed issuing or renewing permits when the pandemic struck.
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Oppose Iowa bill lowering minimum child care age

On March 9, the Iowa Human Resources subcommittee approved House File 2198, which would reduce the minimum age of unsupervised child care employees to 16. If the bill becomes law, Iowa would become the only state to allow minors to supervise children without an adult present in child care centers.
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: Public school voucher bill lacks common sense, dollars

Throughout this legislative session, we’ve witnessed passionate conversations around education in our state. Much of the strongest rhetoric has centered around the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, a controversial voucher being pushed by anti-public education think tanks and out-of-state special interest groups to reshape how students are funded in our state. Yet for a bill focused on funding, very little has been said on where the money would come from.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Anonymous objection may foil plan to protect Cedar Gorge on Lake Michigan￼

Conservation setback; mom’s custody battle; COVID’s lasting scars; sanctioned superyacht was made in Wisconsin; nursing home voting under scrutiny. Of note: This week we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about a surprise setback for conservationists who are trying to protect 131 acres of farmland and undisturbed shoreline along Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County. “The final piece of 10 years of fundraising was set to fall into place this spring — a grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program,” Laura Schulte reports. “Until the 11th hour, when an anonymous objector and unwritten rules of the state Joint Committee on Finance combined to throw a wrench into the plans for the preserve.”
WCAX

Scott signs compromise gun bill after veto

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed into law Friday a bill that extends the maximum waiting time for a background check to buy a gun from three to seven days and bans firearms from hospitals. Scott on Friday signed the compromise legislation that was passed by the...
Urban Milwaukee

Committee Opposes Minimum Bail Bills

A Milwaukee County Board committee has recommended, 3-1, rejecting a proposal to support minimum bail for some people charged with crimes. Instead, the Intergovernmental Relations Committee unanimously recommended the state adopt a program similar to New Jersey’s, which allows preventive detention of people who have been found by a validated risk-assessment tool to pose a significant danger to the community, and allows release of defendants charged with less serious and non-violent offenses.
KRMG

Oklahoma’s school voucher bill fails after late-night vote at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Perhaps one of the most controversial bills moving through the Oklahoma Capitol this legislative session was voted down earlier this week. An attempt to use state funds to allow students to attend the school of their choice failed after a late-night vote Wednesday, with the Senate not adjourning until almost midnight.
