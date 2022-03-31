ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Border Patrol Agents Arrest U.S. Murder Suspect At Border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector arrested a U.S. citizen wanted for murder on Monday.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents are always vigilant, detecting illegal border crossings whether on foot or by vehicle,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “An arrest such as this illustrates the vital role Border Patrol Agents play in the proper detection and identification of persons illegally entering between the ports of entry.”

On the evening of March 28, agents encountered the man walking along the southside of the Border Barrier near Fonseca Drive and Cesar E. Chavez/Border Highway. When agents questioned the individual as to his citizenship, he said that he was a U.S. citizen and that he had just entered the United States from Mexico, illegally, by attempting to drive his truck across the Rio Grande.

The man was taken into custody, for the illegal entry, and transported to the station for further investigation. Record checks revealed that the suspect had an extensive criminal history and an active warrant out of Wichita, Kansas, for murder – homicide.

He was remanded to the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office waiting to be extradited to Wichita.

Since the beginning of the Fiscal Year 2022, U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector have encountered more than 395 individuals with previous criminal records and gang affiliations illegally entering between the International Ports of Entry, according to their website.

