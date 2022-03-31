ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 'critical incident' in south Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a critical incident Thursday evening....

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Gov. Abbott endorses indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he has endorsed Texas House candidate Justin Berry (R-District 19), one of the 19 Austin police officers indicted for excessive force during the 2020 police protests. The endorsement comes as Berry is set to face former Austin Councilmember Ellen Troxclair...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
KSAT 12

Commercial truck driver killed on I-10 in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – A commercial truck driver was killed on Interstate 10 in Boerne on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified by the Boerne Police Department as Jeremy McGee, 48, of Kerrville. “At this time, it is believed McGee was outside of his truck for unknown reasons when he...
BOERNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atcems
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD assistant band director arrested for relationship with student

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Independent School District (ISD) employee accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested. Roberto Esparza Salazar Jr., an assistant band director at McAllen High School, was arrested by McAllen ISD police on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records. […]
MCALLEN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Texas teen who drove through tornado in viral video now has a new, red Chevy truck

The teen driver who was caught on camera driving his truck through a Texas tornado is now the owner of a brand new Chevy pickup. Riley Leon, 16, was driving back to his home in Elgin from a job interview when he found himself caught up in the storm. The moment was captured in a video by storm chaser Brian Emfinger and viewed millions of times on Twitter and other social media platforms.
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after driving through fence of Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week the Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of driving drunk and running through the fence of a Midland home. Carlos Carrasco, 35, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to an affidavit, around 5:15 on March 28, an officer arrived at the scene of a crash in […]
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.The names of the men have not been released.Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

H-E-B shooter convicted of murdering co-worker

A jury has found a former H-E-B employee guilty of fatally shooting his co-worker nine times and injuring others in a 2016 shooting at the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Raul Lopez, a 31-year-old Mission man, has been in custody since November 28, 2016, when he fired 19 shots into a break room at H-E-B in Palmview in Hidalgo County, according to the Brownsville Herald.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy