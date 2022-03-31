Mercer Dispensary

A vacant pizza shop along Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington is expected to become the city’s second medical marijuana dispensary this year. City officials confirmed Zen Leaf, headquartered in Nevada, is set to take over the space formerly leased by Papa John’s across from Giant Eagle and adjacent to Denny’s.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A state official met with local college students in order to give them inspiration and direction. J.B. McCuskey is the West Virginia State Auditor visited WVU Tech to discuss ways his office can assist students during their time inside the classroom and once they graduate.
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Appalachian Bible College announces the senior music recital of Caleb Ellison on Saturday, March 26, at 7:00 PM. The recital is given to fulfill requirements for the Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Bible and Theology and Music ministry. Ellison, a...
