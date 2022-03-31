ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula’s Emergency Winter Shelter Has an Official Closing Date

By Peter Christian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Missoula announced on Thursday that the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter will officially close on April 18. The shelter has housed up to 150 people per night since it opened the doors on November 1. The purpose of the shelter is to provide a safe place out of the...

930 AM KMPT

Higgins Bridge in Missoula to Close at 8:00 P.M. Tonight

The Higgins Avenue ‘Beartracks’ bridge will experience some closures this evening, said John Schmidt, district construction engineer with the Montana Department of Transportation, due to the fact that the highly anticipated bridge beams are set to be put in place. "We got some of the replacement stringers that...
MISSOULA, MT
La Grande Observer

Volunteers, community efforts provide shelter for the homeless through winter months

LA GRANDE — When cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter. The warming station concluded its fourth year of operation this March, providing temporary housing and services for homeless individuals during the coldest months of the year. With a number of individuals and organizations combining efforts, the station’s board and volunteers credit a community effort for keeping the service up and running through 2022.
LA GRANDE, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
Reuters

Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska March 27 (Reuters) - Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting Sunday morning

A winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Sunday morning and continue into Sunday night. The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Swan Valley, Palisades,...
POCATELLO, ID
94.9 KYSS FM

Bad News For Montana? New Housing Predictions Are Alarming.

My buddy Abe is a real estate guy here in Bozeman, so whenever I have a question about real estate, Abe is who I ask. So when I came across some information a week or so ago talking about how some experts are predicting a massive housing crash and I asked Abe what he thought and he told me "I'm actually hearing the opposite"
MONTANA STATE
