6abc donates 5,000 children's books to local nonprofits

Disney and 6abc are celebrating the Magic of Storytelling, and we're proud to help get new books into the hands of children in our communities.

Action News' Sharrie Williams, Alicia Vitarelli and Gray Hall recently spread some magic by reading children's book on Zoom.

Along with the storytelling, 6abc donated 5,000 free books to the "Read by 4th" literacy campaign in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, 10 local organization came by the 6abc Action News studios to pick up 500 books each.

For every book purchased through Disney through December 31, Disney will donate a book to the nonprofit "First Book."