Judge wants federal inquiry into sex abuse allegations at Bastrop foster care facility

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter.But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah's injuries. Her lawyers say that statement was wrongly interpreted by prosecutors as a murder confession — tainting the rest of the investigation into Mariah’s 2007 death, with evidence gathered only to prove that conclusion, and helping lead to her...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO