Sports

Cyclist Safety

WVNT-TV
 1 day ago

Woodrow Wilson Volleyball Members Sign To WVU Tech. Veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony...

www.wvnstv.com

WVNT-TV

Mercer Dispensary

POLITICS
WVNT-TV

State Auditor visits WVU Tech

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A state official met with local college students in order to give them inspiration and direction. J.B. McCuskey is the West Virginia State Auditor visited WVU Tech to discuss ways his office can assist students during their time inside the classroom and once they graduate.
COLLEGES
WVNT-TV

Two high school students sign on to play for a local college

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two volleyball players from the area won’t go far this fall to pursue sports and their college degrees. Emily Stack and Jayden Shrewsbury from Woodrow Wilson High School signed with WVU Tech in Beckley. They said they are excited about the upcoming season and...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Gold Rush fishing event kicks off

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the return of their annual Gold Rush fishing event. For the fifth year in a row, DNR is planning statewide stockings of the Mountain State’s golden rainbow trout starting today, March 29, until April 9. According to the WVDNR, every Spring, over 50,000 golden […]
HOBBIES
WVNT-TV

West Virginia falls to Arizona in NCAA First Round

The West Virginia University gymnastics team recorded a 195.925 to finish in second place behind Arizona in the First Round of the NCAA Norman Regional Championships inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Despite not counting a fall, the Mountaineers couldn’t overcome the Wildcats, who tallied a...
NORMAN, OK
WVNT-TV

Akheem Mesidor enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor has entered the transfer portal. Neal Brown announced the move Thursday in an unscheduled press conference, noting that he was shocked when he learned of the player’s decision earlier this week. “Candidly, I was…very surprised,” Brown said. Brown...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

‘Trout Rodeo’ comes to Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A trout rodeo is coming to Tazewell County Saturday April 2. Tazewell Sheriff Brian Hieatt is gearing up for the coming election with a fishing fundraising event for his community. Hieatt said despite a smaller staff and the pandemic his office has improved crime statistics for his county and admits there […]
TAZEWELL, VA
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Family YMCA preparing for summer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Summer is only a few months away and there are some new changes coming to the Odessa Family YMCA as we make our way into those triple-digit months. Starting May 28th, the Odessa Family YMCA will operate City of Odessa swimming pools throughout the summer season. In a recent release, the […]
ODESSA, TX
WCBD Count on 2

45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run Recap

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday’s 45th Cooper River Bridge Run took off with record-breaking finishes. From Mount Pleasant to Downtown Charleston, thousands of people raced under the double diamonds of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. “People know about this race and how big it is,” said Elite runner Adam Jones. “Similar to the Peachtree 10K […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WECT

'This is what she dreamed of:' Wilmington athlete heads to women’s Final Four

Whiteville Fire Department collecting donations for Tennessee fire departments battling wildfires. The Whiteville Fire Department is collecting donations of essential items like water, snacks, and toiletries to donate to fire departments in East Tennessee, near Pigeon Forge, that are currently battling wildfires spreading over more than 3,000 acres. Updated: 5...
WILMINGTON, NC
WVNT-TV

WVU WRs have the potential, but need consistency

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In 2021, Neal Brown tabbed the receivers as the most consistent position group. Now in the spring of 2022, it’s the area of the offense that has seen the most turnover. The room lost its top playmaker, Winston Wright, along with position coach Gerad Parker...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NJ.com

Cumberland 4-H names young equestrians of the year

The Cumberland County 4-H Youth Development Program has announced the winners of its 2022 4-H Equestrian of the Year contest:. Jada Jacobson was selected by a panel of judges as the 4-H Senior Equestrian of the Year. Jacobson is an active member of 4-H and a member of many clubs, including Pony Pals, Mini Mania and Junior Livestock.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ

